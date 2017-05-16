Dion Waiters says Lakers best fit for Lonzo Ball, not Heat Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters thinks Lonzo Ball fits with the Lakers, but not with his Heat. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qpXE2k Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters said the Los Angeles Lakers might be the best fit for UCLA guard Lonzo Ball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.