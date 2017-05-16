Dion Waiters says Lakers best fit for...

Dion Waiters says Lakers best fit for Lonzo Ball, not Heat

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Dion Waiters says Lakers best fit for Lonzo Ball, not Heat Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters thinks Lonzo Ball fits with the Lakers, but not with his Heat. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qpXE2k Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters said the Los Angeles Lakers might be the best fit for UCLA guard Lonzo Ball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Trump Pharts 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,077,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC