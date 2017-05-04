Cleveland Brewery's Use of His Likeness Not Very Well Liked by Lebron James

Yesterday, it was reported by the Bleacher Report that Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star, Lebron James, was displeased with the fact that a brewer located in the Cleveland, Ohio area, Great Lakes Brewing Company may have misappropriated Lebron James' likeness in its advertising. James complained that the local brewer used his likeness -- a picture of James drinking a can of their Dortmunder Gold Brew during the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 1 victory over the Toronto Raptors in the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series -- in a Twitter post to promote a sale of its beer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.