Cher bares body at the 2017 Billboard...

Cher bares body at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Dip it low The singer certainly proved she has more than just a good voice when she showed off her dance moves If that wasn't enough to get you going, she turned back time and wore a costume reminiscent of her 1989 music video when she danced on a battle ship. She even managed to squeeze back into one of her most iconic, super skimpy outfits and look awesome - no mean feat for a 71-year-old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16) Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Trump Pharts 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,235,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC