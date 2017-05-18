Cavs set NBA record with 41-point halftime lead

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James trades high-fives with teammates Iman Shumpert, left, and Deron Williams, right, during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. less Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James trades high-fives with teammates Iman Shumpert, left, and Deron Williams, right, during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against ... more BOSTON - The Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA record on Friday night by opening a 41-point halftime lead over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

