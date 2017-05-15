Cavs, Goodyear strike deal for jersey patch
The Cleveland Cavaliers signed a multiyear deal to wear Goodyear's Wingfoot patch on their jerseys starting with the 2017-18 season. The Cavs and the tire company, founded and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, will formally announce the partnership Monday, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
