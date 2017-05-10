Cavaliers practicing patience during ...

Cavaliers practicing patience during long postseason layoff

Yesterday Read more: Yuma Sun

With Washington and Boston headed to a Game 7 on Monday, Cleveland's break since sweeping Toronto in the second round just grew a little longer. By the time the Cavaliers take the floor for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals next Wednesday, it will have been nine days between games - the longest layoff since LeBron James took them to the postseason back in 2006.

