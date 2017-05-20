Broadway Box Office Cools As Tony Awa...

Broadway Box Office Cools As Tony Awards Races Heat Up; 'Hello, Hamilton!'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

With all shows off and running by last week's cutoff for Tony Awards nominations, to be announced tomorrow morning at 8:30 ET, Broadway attendance cooled down a bit at many shows. Barn burner Hello, Dolly! pulled into the stretch with Hamilton as the Street's big tickets: At the Nederlander Organization's Richard Rodgers Theatre, Hamilton continued to lead the field with $2.78 million in sales for eight performances, at an average ticket price of $259.59 despite a drop of $343K from the week before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Trump Pharts 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC