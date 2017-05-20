Broadway Box Office Cools As Tony Awards Races Heat Up; 'Hello, Hamilton!'

With all shows off and running by last week's cutoff for Tony Awards nominations, to be announced tomorrow morning at 8:30 ET, Broadway attendance cooled down a bit at many shows. Barn burner Hello, Dolly! pulled into the stretch with Hamilton as the Street's big tickets: At the Nederlander Organization's Richard Rodgers Theatre, Hamilton continued to lead the field with $2.78 million in sales for eight performances, at an average ticket price of $259.59 despite a drop of $343K from the week before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.