Bringing home the Bacon? Miami Heat has workout scheduled with former FSU star
The Miami Heat plan on bringing in roughly 30 players for private workouts leading up to next month's NBA Draft and one player who says he's already on the list is former Florida State guard Dwayne Bacon. Bacon, 21, is projected to be taken by the Denver Nuggets with the 49th pick according to NBA Draft Express.com .
