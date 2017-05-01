Bringing Dwyane Wade back doesn't make sense for the Miami Heat
As great as it would be to see Dwyane Wade back, it doesn't make sense for the Miami Heat to re-sign him. Plus, would Wade even want to return at this point in his career? Dwyane Wade's open-ended comments about his future with the Chicago Bulls leaves a lot of questions.
Miami Heat Discussions
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
