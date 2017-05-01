Bringing Dwyane Wade back doesn't mak...

Bringing Dwyane Wade back doesn't make sense for the Miami Heat

As great as it would be to see Dwyane Wade back, it doesn't make sense for the Miami Heat to re-sign him. Plus, would Wade even want to return at this point in his career? Dwyane Wade's open-ended comments about his future with the Chicago Bulls leaves a lot of questions.

