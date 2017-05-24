Big Three no more: Chris Bosh, Miami Heat agree to part ways after resolution
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Miami Herald reported the sides were in talks Tuesday, and sources told ESPN on Wednesday that the Heat, Bosh and the players' union tentatively agreed to a resolution. Bosh, 33, was sidelined this past season when he failed a preseason physical -- Heat team doctors declined to clear him to take part in training camp -- after he missed the second half of the previous two seasons due to blood clots.
