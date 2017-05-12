Baylor's Jonathan Motley on meeting H...

Baylor's Jonathan Motley on meeting Heat's Pat Riley: - It was just an honor to be in (his) prese...

Read more: Palm Beach Post

Baylor big man Jonathan Motley was star-struck when the Miami Heat contingent walked into the room for his interview this week at the NBA Draft Combine. "I just was really honored that I felt important enough to have Pat Riley and Spoelstra in the room," said the 6-foot-10 Motley, who expects to set up a private workout in Miami.

