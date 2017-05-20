Atletico Striker Antoine Griezmann Posts Epic 'Comeback Kings' Video on Twitter to Inspire Teammates
The French forward and his teammates are tasked with overturning a 3-0 deficit from the first leg after a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick at the Bernabeu. The odds seem stacked against Atletico to reach the final against Juventus in Cardiff, but Griezmann has created a video in an attempt to galvanise the players.
