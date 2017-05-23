A formal petition to credit Kevin Love for an assist on LeBron's missed dunk
In Game 4 of the Cavaliers - Celtics Eastern Conference Finals, Kevin Love collected a defensive board, and with Al Horford draped all over him, delivered a pin-point laser to LeBron James streaking down the court. In basketball , an assist is attributed to a player who passes the ball to a teammate in a way that leads to a score by field goal , meaning that he or she was "assisting" in the basket.
