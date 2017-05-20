2017 Second Round Playoff Thread
The Toronto Raptors going into Cleveland to face the Cavaliers, a rematch of the 2016 ECF at 6:00CDT followed by the Houston Rockets going to San Antonio to face the Spurs at 8:30CDT, interestingly, this is the first time Popovich faced the Rockets in a playoff series, I believe he has faced every other playoff franchise in the West. Regardless, these are two of the more interesting playoff series this year.
