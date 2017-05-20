2017 Second Round Playoff Thread

The Toronto Raptors going into Cleveland to face the Cavaliers, a rematch of the 2016 ECF at 6:00CDT followed by the Houston Rockets going to San Antonio to face the Spurs at 8:30CDT, interestingly, this is the first time Popovich faced the Rockets in a playoff series, I believe he has faced every other playoff franchise in the West. Regardless, these are two of the more interesting playoff series this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blog a Bull.