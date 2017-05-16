2017 NBA draft lottery: Miami Heat will have 14th overall pick in June 22 draft
The first envelope opened by NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum revealed the Heat logo just minutes into Tuesday night's ESPN broadcast. This signaled the expected, as Miami left the lottery with the 14th overall pick in the June 22 draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC