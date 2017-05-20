2008 Celtics reunite, say it's up to estranged Ray Allen - to break the ice'
Members of the Boston Celtics' 2008 title team said Monday it's on Ray Allen to reach out and mend fences as bad feelings linger from when Allen defected to the rival Miami Heat in 2012. As part of "Area 21" segments during TNT's playoff coverage, Kevin Garnett hosted Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins, and Glen Davis on Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Holmes County Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC