2008 Celtics reunite, say it's up to estranged Ray Allen - to break the ice'

Members of the Boston Celtics' 2008 title team said Monday it's on Ray Allen to reach out and mend fences as bad feelings linger from when Allen defected to the rival Miami Heat in 2012. As part of "Area 21" segments during TNT's playoff coverage, Kevin Garnett hosted Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins, and Glen Davis on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Holmes County Herald.

