Without Anthony and Rose, Knicks top Heat 98-94
Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points, Courtney Lee added 20 and the New York Knicks led nearly the entire way in beating the Miami Heat 98-94 on Friday night. Justin Holiday scored 12 for the Knicks, who played without Carmelo Anthony , Derrick Rose and Lance Thomas .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar 19
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC