With pressure of having to win every game, Miami Heat has no time for scoreboard watching
No way he walked off the court Monday after the Miami Heat's emotional 124-121 overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, celebrated with his teammates, showered and then faced the cameras, recorders and notebooks without knowing the Heat still did not control their own playoff destiny with one game remaining. But Miami's emerging starting shooting guard said he still did not know Chicago, Indiana and Milwaukee had won, setting up a nail-biting Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar 19
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC