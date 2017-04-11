With pressure of having to win every ...

With pressure of having to win every game, Miami Heat has no time for scoreboard watching

14 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

No way he walked off the court Monday after the Miami Heat's emotional 124-121 overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, celebrated with his teammates, showered and then faced the cameras, recorders and notebooks without knowing the Heat still did not control their own playoff destiny with one game remaining. But Miami's emerging starting shooting guard said he still did not know Chicago, Indiana and Milwaukee had won, setting up a nail-biting Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

