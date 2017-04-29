Will Dwyane Wade's next game be fore the Bulls or Heat? | Heat Zone

Will Dwyane Wade take $24 million to return to Chicago, or could his next game be in a Miami Heat uniform? Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade talks with head coach Fred Hoiberg during the Bulls loss to the Celtics Friday that ended their season. The former Miami Heat guard, coming off the worst postseason performance of his career Friday, has a player option to return to the Bulls for $23.8 million.

