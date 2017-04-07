Warriors' Kevin Durant to play Saturd...

Warriors' Kevin Durant to play Saturday without minutes restriction

Warriors' Kevin Durant to play Saturday without minutes restriction Durant hasn't played since suffering a knee injury on Feb. 28. Check out this story on mysouthnow.com: http://usat.ly/2pbaXzB Kevin Durant is set to return from a knee injury, but the Warriors held down the fort admirably without the injured star. Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant takes a breather during the first half against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena.

