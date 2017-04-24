Waiters says Durant, Warriors happy he and Heat arena t lurking in playoffs

Dion Waiters is full of Philly Cheese Swag and he's given Miami Heat fans at least one more taste of it before heading into free agency this July. The 25-year-old shooting guard penned a column for the Players Tribune Tuesday morning and in it he not only shares a great story about the first time he met Heat team president Pat Riley, but also how he told close friend Kevin Durant over dinner following the Heat's loss at Golden State in January that Miami was about to go on a long winning streak, a prediction which came true as the Heat put together the third-longest winning streak in franchise history at 13 games.

