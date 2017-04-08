Dwyane Wade has returned to the starting lineup for the Chicago Bulls after an elbow injury that had been expected to end his regular season Wade returns to Bulls' lineup after elbow injury Dwyane Wade has returned to the starting lineup for the Chicago Bulls after an elbow injury that had been expected to end his regular season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nWxGzr NEW YORK - Dwyane Wade has returned to the starting lineup for the Chicago Bulls after an elbow injury that had been expected to end his regular season. Wade was in the starting lineup Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets, his first appearance since sustaining a sprain and small fracture to his right elbow on March 15 against Memphis.

