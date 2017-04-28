Thomas to head to sister's funeral af...

Thomas to head to sister's funeral after Game 6 vs Bulls

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas plans to attend his sister's funeral on Saturday without missing any games in Boston's first-round playoff series against Chicago Thomas to head to sister's funeral after Game 6 vs Bulls Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas plans to attend his sister's funeral on Saturday without missing any games in Boston's first-round playoff series against Chicago Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qgxjkK Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas drive to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade during the first quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Trump Pharts 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,648,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC