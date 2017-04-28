Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas plans to attend his sister's funeral on Saturday without missing any games in Boston's first-round playoff series against Chicago Thomas to head to sister's funeral after Game 6 vs Bulls Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas plans to attend his sister's funeral on Saturday without missing any games in Boston's first-round playoff series against Chicago Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qgxjkK Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas drive to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade during the first quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

