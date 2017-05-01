The Los Angeles Clippers bid farewell...

The Los Angeles Clippers bid farewell to Paul Pierce

After the Los Angeles Clippers' defeat at the hands of the Utah Jazz, Paul Pierce has retired from the NBA and leaves behind a storied career. The 10-time NBA All-Star and former NBA Finals MVP played 18 seasons in the NBA, but this season seemed to be a struggle at times as he was more of the veteran leader than the main scorer.

