The Los Angeles Clippers bid farewell to Paul Pierce
After the Los Angeles Clippers' defeat at the hands of the Utah Jazz, Paul Pierce has retired from the NBA and leaves behind a storied career. The 10-time NBA All-Star and former NBA Finals MVP played 18 seasons in the NBA, but this season seemed to be a struggle at times as he was more of the veteran leader than the main scorer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC