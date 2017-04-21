Should the Miami Heat trade for Carmelo Anthony? We break it down | Heat...

Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony is available, we know that because Phil Jackson has foolishly tipped his hand over the last few months when it comes to Anthony, taking all the leverage away from New York in any trade talks, while writing the manual on how not to run a franchise. Anthony is a future Hall of Famer, a 10-time All-Star, three-time Olympic gold medalist and another member of the vaunted 2003-04 draft class of which three - No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.