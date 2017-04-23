Q&A: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dahnta...

Q&A: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dahntay Jones

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ABS-CBN News

On the last day of the 2016-17 NBA regular season, with most teams either digging into their playoff preparation or making vacation plans for summer vacations, the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers signed a player who had not played professional basketball in about a year. Dahntay Jones had been a late addition to the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers, signed on the final day of the regular season one season ago, after playing in 43 games for the Grand Rapids Drive in the NBA D-League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Trump Pharts 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,513,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC