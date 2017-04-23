Q&A: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dahntay Jones
On the last day of the 2016-17 NBA regular season, with most teams either digging into their playoff preparation or making vacation plans for summer vacations, the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers signed a player who had not played professional basketball in about a year. Dahntay Jones had been a late addition to the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers, signed on the final day of the regular season one season ago, after playing in 43 games for the Grand Rapids Drive in the NBA D-League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC