Plays in Garbage Time have some in NBA getting trashed

Often, Garbage Time - the final minutes of a blowout - is either forgettable, unwatchable or both. But it's been noteworthy lately, with Phoenix extending a loss at Boston last month with fouls and time-outs so Devin Booker could score 70 points and JaVale McGee's late 3-point try against Washington earlier this week with Golden State drubbing Brooks' Wizards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.