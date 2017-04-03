Plays in Garbage Time have some in NBA getting trashed

Plays in Garbage Time have some in NB...

2 hrs ago

Often, Garbage Time - the final minutes of a blowout - is either forgettable, unwatchable or both. But it's been noteworthy lately, with Phoenix extending a loss at Boston last month with fouls and time-outs so Devin Booker could score 70 points and JaVale McGee's late 3-point try against Washington earlier this week with Golden State drubbing Brooks' Wizards.

Chicago, IL

