Paul George has become critical of his teammates like never...
The Indiana Pacers went down 0-2 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs on Monday after botching the final few minutes of a late comeback attempt. Afterward, Pacers star forward Paul George was again critical of his teammates, saying he needs more help from the likes of Lance Stephenson and Myles Turner.
