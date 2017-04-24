Pat Riley admits he almost pulled a D...

Pat Riley admits he almost pulled a Dan Gilbert after LeBron James left Miami Heat

17 hrs ago

A brand new and very rare Pat Riley feature dropped on ESPN on Tuesday morning. It's an absolutely brilliant piece from Wright Thompson, and features some amazing tidbits, such as the fact that Riley loves emojis.

