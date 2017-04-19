Now we know Pat Riley's plan to build the Miami Heat

It seems Pat Riley has pulled his lure out of free agency and will instead look toward his own roster to re-build the Miami Heat into a contender. Dec 22, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley honors former center Shaquille O'Neal Jersey number retirement banner is raised into the rafters at the American Airlines Arena during a half time ceremony against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All U Can Heat.