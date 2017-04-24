NBA Playoffs: Cavaliers will face Raptors in second round
The Cavaliers no longer have to wait to see who they will face in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. With a 92-89 win Thursday night, the Toronto Raptors closed their first-round series against the Bucks and set up another matchup with the Cavs. After dropping two of the first three games against Milwaukee, Toronto put together three straight wins to advance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear the Sword.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC