NBA Playoffs: Cavaliers will face Raptors in second round

The Cavaliers no longer have to wait to see who they will face in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. With a 92-89 win Thursday night, the Toronto Raptors closed their first-round series against the Bucks and set up another matchup with the Cavs. After dropping two of the first three games against Milwaukee, Toronto put together three straight wins to advance.

