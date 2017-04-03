NBA Capsules: Damian Lillard scores 59 as Blazers earn key win - Sat, 08 Apr 2017 PST
Damian Lillard scored a franchise-record 59 points and matched his career high with nine 3-pointers to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 101-86 on Saturday night. Lillard surpassed Damon Stoudamire's previous record of 54 points with a step-back 3-pointer.
