Mike Brown, the Warriorsa new acting head coach, is familiar with the spotlight

PORTLAND >> Just weeks after an offseason house fire burned him up a bit, Mike Brown crutched into a downtown Cleveland hotel - in between Games 3 and 4 of last year's Finals - to meet with Steve Kerr about the upcoming opening on his staff, left vacant by the departing Luke Walton. Kerr's staff already included Ron Adams, a long-time, highly respected assistant and Jarron Collins, an up-and-coming assistant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.