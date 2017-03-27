Middleton, Maker lead Bucks to 108-10...

Middleton, Maker lead Bucks to 108-105 OT win over Pistons

Khris Middleton hit a 3-pointer with 40.7 seconds left in overtime, rookie Thon Maker scored a career-high 23 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 108-105 on Friday night.

Chicago, IL

