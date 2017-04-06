Miami Heat Q&A: Wayne Ellington on life as a new dad

Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington became a dad for the first time on March 22 when he and his fiancA©, Safiya Khaled, welcomed a new son to the world, Wayne Robert Ellington III. Then, 12 days later, Ellington celebrated again as North Carolina won its first national championship since 2009, the year Ellington was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player while leading the Tar Heels to the 2009 title.

