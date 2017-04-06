Miami Heat Q&A: Wayne Ellington on li...

Miami Heat Q&A: Wayne Ellington on life as a new dad

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington became a dad for the first time on March 22 when he and his fiancA©, Safiya Khaled, welcomed a new son to the world, Wayne Robert Ellington III. Then, 12 days later, Ellington celebrated again as North Carolina won its first national championship since 2009, the year Ellington was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player while leading the Tar Heels to the 2009 title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar 19 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Trump Pharts 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,750 • Total comments across all topics: 280,110,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC