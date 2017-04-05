Miami Heat forward James Johnson to r...

Miami Heat forward James Johnson to receive first start of season for injured Luke Babbitt

5 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

After coming off the bench for 71 games, James Johnson will make his first start for the Miami Heat tonight against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson has had a breakout season, averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and knocking down 79 3-pointers, all career highs.

