Miami Heat forward James Johnson to receive first start of season for injured Luke Babbitt
After coming off the bench for 71 games, James Johnson will make his first start for the Miami Heat tonight against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson has had a breakout season, averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and knocking down 79 3-pointers, all career highs.
