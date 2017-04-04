Magic GM Rob Hennigan downplays leaked whiteboard photo
Magic GM Rob Hennigan downplays leaked whiteboard photo A photo that appeared to reveal Orlando's offseason plans was posted on Twitter Monday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ozLALn Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon runs up court against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar 19
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC