Leonard helps Spurs retake series lead over Grizzlies read comments
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard passes the ball around Memphis Grizzlies centre Marc Gasol during the second half. Kawhi Leonard had 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs rebounded from two discouraging road losses to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-103 on Tuesday night and take a 3-2 lead in their first-round series.
