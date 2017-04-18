LeBron James sucked the life out of the Pacers with an...

LeBron James put together one of his finest performances on Thursday in Game 3 to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 26-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers. James scored 41 points on 14-27 shooting, 6-of-12 from three-point range, to go with 13 rebounds, 12 assists, and two blocks in 45 minutes to lead the Cavs to a 119-114 victory to go up 3-0 in the series.

