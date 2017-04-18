Lakers News: Luol Deng says he wants to play power forward more next season
When the Los Angeles Lakers handed Luol Deng a four-year contract reportedly worth $72 million last summer, it was one of the most scrutinized deals of the off-season. Would it be an overpay? Would Deng block minutes from Brandon Ingram ? Would he be able to play his most effective position from the season before in the Lakers' crowded frontcourt? The answers to those questions were: "Yes," "kind of" and "not really."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|Mar '17
|SkyPhartx
|2
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan '17
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|Trump Pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC