Lakers News: Luol Deng says he wants ...

Lakers News: Luol Deng says he wants to play power forward more next season

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

When the Los Angeles Lakers handed Luol Deng a four-year contract reportedly worth $72 million last summer, it was one of the most scrutinized deals of the off-season. Would it be an overpay? Would Deng block minutes from Brandon Ingram ? Would he be able to play his most effective position from the season before in the Lakers' crowded frontcourt? The answers to those questions were: "Yes," "kind of" and "not really."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker Mar '17 SkyPhartx 2
News Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08) Feb '17 Phartocalypse 22
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan '17 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... (Aug '16) Jan '17 Trump Pharts 2
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,027 • Total comments across all topics: 280,503,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC