James dominates, Cavs beat Celtics 114-91 in East showdown

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.