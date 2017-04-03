Heata s Reed, with opt-out, helping stock; Heat playoff, injury update; Dragica s a Russiaa response
Willie Reed wanted to sign with the Heat last summer partly because he believed this coaching staff could help elevate his game. Reed appears likely to exercise an opt out clause that would allow him to become a free agent instead of staying in Miami for $1.5 million next season.
