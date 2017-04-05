Heat center Hassan Whiteside's reasons on why he's not getting touches...
Heat center Hassan Whiteside, who said Sunday his teammates of tried to play "hero ball" late in the loss to Denver, said today his frustration was more over losing the game. Whiteside, who scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, had one shot in the fourth quarter, that coming with 6:06 remaining.
