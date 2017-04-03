Gallinari carries desperate Nuggets past Heat, 116-113
Danilo Gallinari scored 29 points, Nikola Jokic and Wilson Chandler each added 19, and the Denver Nuggets topped the Miami Heat 116-113 on Sunday night. Emmanuel Mudiay scored 17 for Denver , which got back within two games of Portland for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
