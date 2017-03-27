Erik Spoelstra picks WCC rival Gonzaga to win NCAA title
The Miami Heat coach, who played college ball for Portland, a longtime West Coast Conference member alongside Gonzaga, had the Zags winning on his bracket at the start of the NCAA Tournament and is sticking with them as they go into Monday night's national championship game in Glendale, Arizona against North Carolina . "I pick WCC.
