Eight assault CIC in Aurangabad, arrested

Ratnakar Gaikwad was heckled and shoved in Aurangabad on Monday afternoon, allegedly by members of the Bharatiya Republican Party Bahujan Mahasangh. Alleging that Gaikwad was responsible for the demolition of Ambedkar Bhawan in Mumbai , the unruly mob badly assaulted Chief Information Commissioner.

