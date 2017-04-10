Does Heat center Hassan Whiteside deserve to make an All-NBA team?

Alonzo Mourning was named the first-team All-NBA center for his play during the 1998-99 season and earned a spot on the All-NBA second team in the 1999-00 season. Shaquille O'Neal was named the first-team All-NBA center two times during his time with the Heat - in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons.

