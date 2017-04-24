Different Deron: Williams turns it on for Cavs in playoffs

The former All-Star guard came up big for Cleveland during its first-round sweep of Indiana, providing scoring and another option for LeBron James on the Cavs' second unit. Williams averaged 8.3 points, made of 10 of 13 field goals - 7 of 9 on 3-pointers - and did not commit a turnover during 63 minutes on the floor.

