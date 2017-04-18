Did the Golden State Warriors steal t...

Did the Golden State Warriors steal the Cleveland Cavaliers' playoff motto?

Cleveland Cavaliers fans are irked the Golden State Warriors seemingly swiped Cleveland's playoff motto , "Defend The Land," for their own -- "Defend Our Ground." The Cavs have been referring to Cleveland as " The Land " ever since LeBron James returned in 2014; there's merchandise for it and everything.

