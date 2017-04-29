Chicken Patties Sold at Costco Recalled
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported that Foster Poultry Farms is recalling about 132,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken patties over possible contamination. The recall was prompted by three consumer complaints, in which consumers said they found foreign material in the chicken patties.
